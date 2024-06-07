Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $100.85 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

