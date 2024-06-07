Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

