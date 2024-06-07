Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

