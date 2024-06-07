Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 641 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2,298.3% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 150,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $703.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $733.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

