Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 56.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $201.45 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

