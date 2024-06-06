Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Kroger by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

