CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.930-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $342.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

