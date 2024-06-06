Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,745 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
