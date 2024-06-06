First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $91,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.