Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $626.44 and last traded at $630.34. 624,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,145,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.79.

Specifically, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.