The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 177,985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $202,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.