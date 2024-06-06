First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,722 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $235,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.