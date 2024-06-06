California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.61 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,486,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NTRS stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.