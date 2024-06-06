Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,317 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

