Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

