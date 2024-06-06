Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $3,879,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

