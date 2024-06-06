Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Kenneth J. Bacon Sells 1,800 Shares

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Welltower by 180.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 76,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Welltower by 527.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

