Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

