2,924 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

