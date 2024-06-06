635 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,274,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,453.59 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,344.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

