Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.