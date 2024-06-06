76 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,644.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,676.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

