Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dover Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

DOV stock opened at $180.96 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dover by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

