Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 867,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $80,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.13 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

