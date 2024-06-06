Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $236.53 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

