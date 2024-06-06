The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Sell

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Couchbase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Couchbase by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

