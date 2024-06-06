Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $205,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $410.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.12.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

