Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.63 and last traded at $102.54. Approximately 2,078,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,697,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.