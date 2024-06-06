First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 571,795 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $252,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 361,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 58,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

