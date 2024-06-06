California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $517.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.28 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.