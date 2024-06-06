Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $378,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

ROKU stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

