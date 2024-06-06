CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

