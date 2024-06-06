Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $254.53.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

