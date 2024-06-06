Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

