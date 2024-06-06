The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $46.46 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,999,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.92. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

