Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,677.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 362,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 30,762.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

