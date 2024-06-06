CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,263 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after buying an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,914,000 after buying an additional 486,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

