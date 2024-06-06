iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $61.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

