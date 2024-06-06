The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,484,150 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANET opened at $297.56 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.