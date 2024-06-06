5,815 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.82 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

