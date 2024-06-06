Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,958 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254,998 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

