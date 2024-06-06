Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

