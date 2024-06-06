Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.