KBC Group NV Purchases 112,245 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,245 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.