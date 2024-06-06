Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.