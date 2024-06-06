First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of NewMarket worth $89,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $543.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.57. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $396.07 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

