IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $88,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $495.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.49.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

