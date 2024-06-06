First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $81,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

