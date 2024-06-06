First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,706 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $77,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9,746.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 331,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,382,553 shares of company stock worth $596,506,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

