Leerink Partnrs Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ARWR opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.